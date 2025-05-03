Logo
Apple partnering with startup Anthropic on AI-powered coding platform, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/ File Photo

03 May 2025 03:02AM
Apple is partnering with Amazon-backed startup Anthropic on a new "vibe-coding" software platform that will use artificial intelligence to write, edit, and test code on behalf of programmers, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

"Vibe coding" refers to a programming method where AI agents generate code, a concept gaining popularity in the AI landscape.

The new AI coding system is an updated version of Apple's programming software, Xcode, and will integrate Anthropic's Claude Sonnet AI model, the report said.

Anthropic declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters requests for comment.

Apple plans to deploy the software internally, with the company still undecided on a public launch, the report added.

Previously, Apple announced an AI-driven coding tool for Xcode named Swift Assist, intended for a 2024 release. However, it was never made available to developers, with some concerns from Apple's engineers about potential slowdowns in app development, Bloomberg added.

Coding assistants are gaining traction in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, with Bloomberg News reporting last month that GenAI pioneer OpenAI is in discussions to buy artificial intelligence-assisted coding tool Windsurf for about $3 billion.

Amid intense competition among major tech firms to dominate the burgeoning generative AI sector, Apple is increasingly partnering with established AI companies and integrating a host of on-device AI features to enhance its offerings.

Apple has been equipping its devices with more powerful chips designed to handle AI tasks, such as summoning OpenAI's ChatGPT to answer user queries, as it seeks to attract customers.

Source: Reuters
