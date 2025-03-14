Logo
Apple plans AirPods feature that can live-translate conversations, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: The fourth generation of AirPods is showcased as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2024. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo

14 Mar 2025 04:48AM
Apple is planning a new AirPods feature that would allow the device to live-translate conversations with people into another language, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The feature will be offered as a part of an AirPods software upgrade later this year, the report said, and will be tied to the iOS 19 update to its mobile operating system.

Rival earbuds such as Google's Pixel Buds have had the option for years, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company had last year said its AirPods Pro 2 can be turned into a personalized hearing aid via software updates.

Apple is planning a major overhaul to its software later on this year and will change the look of its operating systems and interface of its iPhone, iPad and Mac, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Source: Reuters
