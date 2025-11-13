Apple refused permission to appeal UK ruling on app store commissions

LONDON :Apple was on Thursday refused permission to appeal against a London tribunal ruling that it abused its dominant position by charging app developers unfair commissions.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled against Apple last month after a trial, finding Apple had abused its dominant position by shutting out competition in the app distribution market and "charging excessive and unfair prices" as commission.

Apple – which has faced mounting pressure from regulators in the U.S. and Europe over the fees it charges developers – has previously said the ruling "takes a flawed view of the thriving and competitive app economy".

The CAT refused Apple permission to challenge its ruling at the Court of Appeal, but the company can still apply directly to the court.