Apple says it is partnering with Samsung for new chip technology from Texas plant

Apple said on Wednesday it is working with Samsung Electronics at the latter's chip production plant in Texas to "to launch an innovative new technology for making chips."

Apple said the technology "has never been used before anywhere in the world," and Samsung's Texas chip plant "will supply chips that optimize power and performance of Apple products, including iPhone devices," without elaborating further.

A Samsung spokesperson declined comment.

The statement was made as part of Apple's announcement it would spend an additional $100 billion in U.S. investments, bringing its total investment commitment to the country to $600 billion over the next four years.