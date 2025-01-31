Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Apple shares rise in Europe after upbeat sales outlook
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Apple shares rise in Europe after upbeat sales outlook

Apple shares rise in Europe after upbeat sales outlook

FILE PHOTO: Women use Apple iPhone smartphones displayed at a store in London, Britain, October 6, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

31 Jan 2025 03:12PM (Updated: 31 Jan 2025 03:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Shares in Apple rose 2.5 per cent in Frankfurt on Friday after results the day before, as the company forecast relatively strong sales growth in the current quarter, a sign it will recover from a dip in iPhone sales.

The firm said iPhone sales were $69.14 billion for the fiscal quarter ended Dec. 28, slightly below expectations, but said it sees sales for the current quarter rising by low- to mid-single digits.

Apple shares rose 3.2 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday, having ended the day's regular session down 0.7 per cent.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement