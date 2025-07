BEIJING :Apple supplier Goertek Inc said on Tuesday it plans to buy two units of Hong Kong's Luen Fung Commercial Holdings for about combined HK$10.4 billion ($1.32 billion).

The acquisition of Mega Precision Technology and Channel Well Industrial would help Goertek strengthen competitiveness in the field of precision structural components, the company said in a Shenzhen stock exchange filing.

($1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)