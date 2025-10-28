Apple supplier Skyworks held talks to buy rival Qorvo, The Information reports

Skyworks Solutions, which supplies radio frequency chips to Apple and other smartphone makers, held talks in recent months to buy rival Qorvo, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Qorvo's shares, which have gained about 32 per cent this year, surged more than 10 per cent in trading before the bell, while Skyworks' stock was down about 2 per cent.

As of Monday's close, Qorvo had a market value of $8.54 billion, compared with $11.26 billion for Skyworks, according to LSEG data.

Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Skyworks designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal chips used in wireless communication, automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The firm had in August forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street expectations, benefiting from steady demand for its analog chips.

Apple's efforts to develop its own radio chips, first unveiled in the iPhone 16e earlier this year, could eventually reduce its dependence on suppliers such as Skyworks and Qorvo, weighing on their long-term sales prospects.

However, analysts expect both companies to benefit from a recovery in smartphone demand following the post-pandemic downturn.

In April, Qorvo appointed industry veterans Richard Clemmer and Christopher Koopmans as independent directors to its board, amid activist investor Starboard Value's push to boost the company's weak share price.

Starboard had nominated its managing member Peter Feld for election to the Qorvo board and increased its stake in the firm to about 8.9 per cent.

A merger could also draw antitrust scrutiny, as it would combine two of the leading U.S. makers of radio-frequency chips used in smartphones.