Apple TV down for about 15,000 of users, Downdetector shows
A 3D printed Apple TV logo is seen in this illustration picture taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 Nov 2025 11:56AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2025 11:58AM)
Apple's streaming service Apple TV was down for nearly 14,907 users in the U.S. on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Source: Reuters
