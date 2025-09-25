Apple urges EU regulators to take closer look at tech rules

Apple has urged European Union regulators to take a closer look at how the Digital Markets Act (DMA) is affecting EU citizens who use Apple products, the company said on Wednesday.

The company said the law has forced it to postpone the rollout of several features in the EU, including iPhone Mirroring and Live Translation with AirPods, citing engineering challenges.

"The DMA requires Apple to make certain features work on non-Apple products and apps before we can share them with our users... it's caused us to delay some new features in the EU," Apple said in a statement.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

