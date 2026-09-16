Apple weighs Nvidia technology for potential server market return, The Information reports

Sept 16 : Apple is considering returning to the enterprise server market, combining its own chips with Nvidia’s networking technology, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cupertino, California-based Apple is developing an AI server that could be offered with either two or four planned M8 Ultra chips, its highest-performance processors, according to the report.

Such a move would signal Apple's push into AI infrastructure — targeting the fast-growing inference market as enterprise workloads shift from training AI models to running them — while expanding its strategy of using in-house silicon beyond consumer devices.

The server is not expected to reach the market until 2029 and could still be canceled or launched without Nvidia technology, The Information reported. It added that the initiative was backed by the then-hardware chief, now CEO, John Ternus when it began about a year ago.

Apple is considering Nvidia's NVLink Fusion technology to connect the M8 chips, with some staffers believing Nvidia offers the best available connectivity solution for the project, according to the report.

NVLink Fusion gives chipmakers ready-made connectors and specialized memory so custom AI chips can plug into Nvidia's larger data-center systems.

Apple and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Apple last month refreshed its Mac lineup with M6, M5 Pro, M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, saying the 2-nanometer M6 delivers up to four times faster AI performance, while the higher-end chips target developers and professional AI workloads.

The project would represent Apple's first dedicated server hardware offering since it discontinued its Xserve line in 2011 after shifting its focus toward standard Mac hardware and consumer devices.

The report also suggests a thaw in relations between Apple and Nvidia. The companies have had a strained relationship for nearly two decades, following disputes that culminated in Apple severing ties after widespread MacBook failures linked to Nvidia graphics chips.