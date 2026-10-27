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Applied Materials to raise BESI stake to about 20%
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Applied Materials to raise BESI stake to about 20%

Applied Materials to raise BESI stake to about 20%

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Applied Materials at its kiosk during the Semicon India 2026, an annual semiconductor conference, in New Delhi, India, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo

27 Oct 2026 05:04AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2026 05:35AM)
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Oct 26 : Applied Materials said on Monday it plans to raise its stake in Dutch company BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) to about 20 per cent from 9 per cent, deepening a partnership focused on advanced chip-packaging technologies used in AI applications.

Here are more details:

• Applied Materials, BESI's largest shareholder since buying a 9 per cent stake in April 2025, said it entered into an accelerated share purchase agreement for the semiconductor equipment maker's additional shares, subject to US antitrust review

• The expanded partnership will focus on new chip-connection and packaging technologies aimed at supporting next-generation AI semiconductors

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• Applied Materials said it does not plan to raise its stake beyond about 20 per cent or seek board representation at BESI

• The companies have collaborated since 2020 on hybrid bonding technology, a key advanced packaging technique used in high-performance chips

Source: Reuters
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