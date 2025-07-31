Arm sinks as chip ambitions, muted forecast shake investor confidence

(Corrects to add company identifier)

Arm Holdings shares fell 7 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday as the chip tech provider's plan to invest in its own chip development, which would bite into future profits, disappointed investors.

Arm’s decision to ramp up investment in chip creation marks a significant pivot from its legacy business model of licensing intellectual property to tech heavyweights like Nvidia and Amazon.com, companies that already design their own chips.

Potential conflicts of interest could arise as Arm's chip strategy positions it to compete with its own customers, said analysts at J.P. Morgan led by Harlan Sur.

"The (Arm) team remains focused on system-level, software, and AI initiatives. However, we are increasingly concerned with its strategy to develop full chip solutions," Sur said.

Arm forecast fiscal second-quarter profit slightly below Wall Street estimates, as escalating global trade tensions threaten demand in its core smartphone market, disappointing investors who had driven the stock sharply higher in recent months.

Arm has jumped 150 per cent since its stock market debut in 2023, and has risen 32.4 per cent so far this year, compared with gains of about 34 per cent for Nvidia and 49 per cent for AMD.

The shares trade at over 80 times the earnings estimates, much higher than rivals Nvidia's 34.91 and AMD's 35.33.

Arm’s subdued forecast highlights the uncertainty facing global manufacturers and supply chains amid ongoing U.S. trade tensions.

At least two brokerages raised their price targets on the stock, bringing the median to $155, according to data compiled by LSEG.