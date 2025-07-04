Logo
Artificial intelligence rules to go ahead, no pause, EU Commission says
FILE PHOTO: A copy of "The European Union Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act" on display during the AI & Big Data Expo 2025 at the Olympia, in London, Britain, February 5, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

04 Jul 2025 06:47PM
BRUSSELS :The European Union's landmark rules on artificial intelligence will be implemented according to the timeline agreed by legislators and EU countries, the European Commission said on Friday, dismissing suggestions and pressure from some companies and several EU countries for a temporary pause.

"I've seen, indeed, a lot of reporting, a lot of letters and a lot of things being said on the AI act. Let me be as clear as possible, there is no stop the clock. There is no grace period. There is no pause," Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told a press conference.

"We have legal deadlines established in a legal text. The provisions kicked in February, general purpose AI model obligations will begin in August, and next year, we have the obligations for high risk models that will kick in in August, 2026," he said.

Source: Reuters
