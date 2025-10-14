Asahi postpones financial results announcement citing cyberattack

TOKYO :Japanese beverages maker Asahi Group Holdings said on Tuesday it would delay the disclosure of its third-quarter results after a cyberattack last month disrupted everything from beer shipments to access to its accounting system.

The company said the disclosure would be more than 45 days after the end of the October to December quarter, and that the timing would depend on the progress in restoring its systems.

Asahi has yet to restore system-based orders and shipments after the attack on September 29 that was later claimed by ransomware group Qilin.