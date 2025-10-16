ASEAN endorses action plan to increase renewable electricity share to 45% by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR :The Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN has endorsed an action plan to increase the share of renewable electricity to 45 per cent of total capacity over the next five years, as part of its energy transition efforts.

The plan will increase the share of renewables in its total primary energy supply to 30 per cent, the Malaysian Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation said in a statement on Thursday.

The 2026–2030 ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation was endorsed by member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations during a meeting of energy ministers on Thursday.

The plan also includes a target to boost efficiency by cutting the amount of energy consumed per unit of economic growth - known as energy intensity - by 40 per cent from the 2005 level.

Under a previous action plan covering 2016-2025, the bloc aimed to bring the share of renewables in total primary energy to 23 per cent by 2025, and to 35 per cent of power generation capacity.

It also aimed to cut energy intensity by 32 per cent from the 2005 level.

Malaysia is currently the chair of ASEAN.