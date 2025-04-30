ASM International expects FY sales growth of 10%-20% despite tariff uncertainty

Computer chip equipment maker ASM International (ASMI) said on Tuesday it expects annual sales to grow in a double-digit percentage range at constant currencies, despite increased macroeconomic uncertainty from trade tensions.

The Dutch company expects sales to grow in a range of 10 per cent to 20 per cent for 2025.

"While we have reasonable visibility that we will achieve the lower end of the range, achieving the higher end will require some upside opportunities to materialize, which at this point is still uncertain," the company said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and uncertainty over his trade policies have sent global markets into a tailspin and significantly dampened investors' economic optimism.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"For 2025, we now expect gross margin to be in the upper half of the target range of 46 per cent-50 per cent," CEO Hichem M'Saad said, adding that this excludes any potential direct impact from tariffs, which was currently difficult to predict.

Europe's second-largest chip equipment supplier also expects its second-quarter sales to increase by a range of 1 per cent-6 per cent, at constant currencies, from 839.2 million euros ($958.03 million) in the first quarter.

($1 = 0.8760 euros)