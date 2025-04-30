Logo
ASM International says it started manufacturing tools in the U.S
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

30 Apr 2025 11:04PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2025 11:09PM)
Dutch chip-making equipment supplier ASM International has started local production of tools for U.S. chipmakers in response to the U.S. tariffs backdrop, its Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

"We've already started to manufacture some of the tools for our customers in the U.S., just to get us started," CEO Hichem M'Saad said a day after the company reported quarterly earnings.

"I think that our global installed base, our global infrastructure, allows us to really have manufacturing in many places - and Phoenix, Arizona, is one of them."

ASM is the most exposed to the U.S. market among European peers such as ASML or BESI, with U.S. sales accounting for 21 per cent of its revenue last year.

Source: Reuters
