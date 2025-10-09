ASML appoints veteran Pieters as chief technology officer

AMSTERDAM :ASML, the largest maker of equipment used to manufacture computer chips, said on Thursday it had appointed Marco Pieters as chief technical officer, joining the company’s management board.

Pieters, a 25-year veteran of the company, has held multiple positions in several of ASML's product lines, including overseeing its "Holistic Lithography" programme.

ASML’s lithography systems, which can cost up to $400 million each, are among the most complex tools on the planet, using high-powered lasers to create the circuitry of computer chips with incredible speed and precision.

"After working alongside him for many years, Marco has my full support in driving forward our technology roadmap," said CEO Christophe Fouquet in a statement.

Pieters, trained as a mathematician, replaces Martin van der Brink, who retired in April 2024. Van der Brink is credited with having made difficult choices that enabled ASML to surpass Japanese rivals Nikon and Canon to dominate the lithography market.

Pieters' appointment is expected to be approved at the company's annual meeting in April, along with the reappointment of Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen.