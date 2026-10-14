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ASML forecasts Q4 sales above expectations on AI chip demand
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ASML forecasts Q4 sales above expectations on AI chip demand

ASML forecasts Q4 sales above expectations on AI chip demand

A general view of the ASML kiosk at the Semicon India 2026, an annual semiconductor conference, in New Delhi, India, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra

14 Oct 2026 01:07PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2026 01:17PM)
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Oct 14 : ASML on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter sales above analyst expectations, as AI-driven demand for its chipmaking equipment remains strong, and narrowed its 2026 outlook.

The Dutch company guided for fourth-quarter net sales of €14.2 billion to €15.2 billion ($15.9 billion to $17.0 billion) and a gross margin of around 57 per cent. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected sales of €14.19 billion and a gross margin of 55.4 per cent.

It narrowed the 2026 net sales outlook to between €44 billion and €45 billion, having previously seen a range of €43 billion to €45 billion, with a gross margin of around 56 per cent.

ASML, the world's largest supplier of chipmaking equipment and the only maker of the EUV machines needed for the most advanced chips, is a bellwether for the AI buildout.

($1 = 0.8924 euros)

Source: Reuters
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