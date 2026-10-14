ASML will be unable to meet AI-driven customer demand in 2027, 2028

Oct 14 : ASML said on Wednesday AI-driven demand for its chip-printing tools is so strong that it will not be able to fully meet customer demand in 2027 or 2028 and it is looking at ways to further expand capacity.

The biggest maker of equipment needed to manufacture computer chips forecast sales for the fourth quarter of 2026 of €14.2 billion to €15.2 billion ($15.9 billion to $17.0 billion), above analyst expectations, with a gross margin of around 57 per cent.

Analysts polled by LSEG had expected sales of €14.19 billion.

"A lot of our discussions with our customers now are shifting in fact beyond 2027," CEO Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.

In July the company said it would increase capacity in 2027 by 30 per cent and again by 30 per cent in 2028.

Fouquet said the company was now seeing "a lot of order intake for 2028. But also some strong interest to already place orders for 2029 and sometimes even 2030."

($1=0.8924 euros)