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AstraZeneca partners with Oracle for AI-driven clinical trials
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AstraZeneca partners with Oracle for AI-driven clinical trials

AstraZeneca partners with Oracle for AI-driven clinical trials

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

20 Oct 2026 03:37PM
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Oct 20 : AstraZeneca said on Tuesday that it is working with Oracle to use AI and real-world data to identify eligible patients for clinical trials and monitor safety signals, among other measures, as the drugmaker looks to improve clinical research.

• The collaboration will combine AstraZeneca's drug development expertise with Oracle's AI and healthcare data capabilities to support patient matching and research

• Initial work will focus on cancer, cardiovascular, respiratory, immunology and rare diseases, and could also support earlier diagnosis of serious diseases

• The first project will support hypertension research in Abu Dhabi in partnership with UAE-based healthcare firm M42

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• Patient recruitment remains one of the biggest challenges in clinical research, with delayed enrolment often extending trial timelines and increasing development costs

• Incorrect trial designs have also hurt AstraZeneca in the past, with delays on its breast cancer drug and nerve disorder treatment failure causing some worries

• AstraZeneca is seeking to expand its medicine portfolio as it targets over $80 billion in annual revenue by 2030, and works to address industry bottlenecks in drug development

Source: Reuters
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