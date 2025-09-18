Atlassian to acquire developer productivity platform DX for $1 billion

Atlassian said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire developer intelligence platform DX for about $1 billion in cash and restricted stock, aiming to improve customer experience by providing insights into AI investments.

Enterprises have ramped up funding in AI capabilities as they compete to leverage the technology for innovation, operational efficiency, and competitive advantage.

In a move underscoring this trend, Atlassian earlier this month announced a $610 million deal to acquire The Browser Company, the maker of AI-powered Dia and Arc browsers.

Companies use DX to collect and analyze data on engineering workflows, measure productivity, track the adoption and impact of AI tools.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Most of DX's enterprise customers such as Pfizer, Pinterest and Xero also use Atlassian to plan and track their work, CEO Mike Cannon Brookes said in a blog.

"Today's announcement is about helping our 300,000+ customers understand if they're making the right investments to win in the AI era," Brookes said.

Atlassian said the deal, expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, does not change its previously issued fiscal 2027 adjusted operating margin target.