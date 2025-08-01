Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Cambodia-Thailand tensions CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

Atos reports lower orders and revenue for first half of 2025
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Cambodia-Thailand tensions CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Atos reports lower orders and revenue for first half of 2025

Atos reports lower orders and revenue for first half of 2025

FILE PHOTO: A view of the logo of French IT consulting firm Atos on a company's building in Nantes, France, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/ File Photo

01 Aug 2025 01:32PM (Updated: 01 Aug 2025 01:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

French IT group Atos on Friday reported a decline in orders and revenue for the first half of the year, citing subdued commercial activity in France and a challenging market environment.

The company's order intake stood at 3.3 billion euro ($3.77 billion) for the six-month period, down from 3.6 billion euros a year earlier.

Its book-to-bill ratio, which represents the number of orders received versus those fulfilled, rose to 83 per cent from 73 per cent an year earlier. A higher ratio indicates greater likelihood of a business covering new orders.

Atos' half-year revenue fell 17.4 per cent to 4 billion euros, compared with 4.97 billion in the same period last year, reflecting low contract wins in 2024.

The group said it had streamlined its contract portfolio to limit its exposure to projects with margins below 5 per cent to just three, from seven at the end of 2024.

This improved the negative impact on its operating margin to 16 million euros, from 52 million in the same period last year, it said.

On June 2, the French state formally offered 410 million euros to acquire Atos' Advanced Computing division, which includes its high-performance and quantum computing and AI technologies.

Atos said on Friday it expected to close the deal over the first half of 2026.

It also confirmed its guidance for the full year 2025.

($1 = 0.8758 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement