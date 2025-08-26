AT&T to buy some spectrum licenses from EchoStar for $23 billion

AT&T said on Tuesday it has agreed to purchase certain wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar for about $23 billion, as the U.S. telecom giant scales its network to stay ahead in a competitive market.
Shares of satellite communications firm EchoStar jumped more than 40 per cent in premarket trading, while AT&T rose 1.5 per cent.
The deal advances AT&T's investment plans to accelerate its fiber and 5G network build-out as the wireless market saturates and internet usage surges.
The licenses cover more than 400 markets across the U.S. in total and will strengthen AT&T's low-band and mid-band spectrum holdings, the company said.
The companies also agreed on Tuesday to expand their network services agreement, enabling EchoStar to operate as a hybrid mobile network operator (MNO) providing wireless service under the Boost Mobile brand. AT&T will be the primary network partner.
AT&T also reiterated its 2025 financial guidance and said it intends to finance the spectrum purchase with cash on hand and incremental borrowings.
In May, the wireless carrier clinched a deal to acquire Lumen Technologies' consumer fiber operations for $5.75 billion in cash.