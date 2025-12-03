AT&T commits to ending DEI programs

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 : U.S. wireless carrier AT&T said in a letter to the U.S. telecoms regulator that it had committed to ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs, a move that comes as it seeks approval from the Trump administration to buy wireless spectrum assets.

In November 2024, AT&T agreed to buy some wireless spectrum licenses from U.S. Cellular in a $1.02 billion deal that requires approval from the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC under President Donald Trump has required telecom firms to end DEI programs as a condition of approving transactions.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said AT&T's letter on Tuesday confirmed its commitment announced earlier this year to ending DEI-related policies.

AT&T said in its letter it "does not and will not have any roles focused on DEI."

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In July, wireless carrier T-Mobile US said it was ending its DEI programs as it sought regulatory approval for two major deals including buying almost all of regional carrier United States Cellular's wireless operations including customers, stores and 30 per cent of its spectrum assets in a deal valued at $4.4 billion.

The FCC also in July approved a separate transaction in which T-Mobile established a joint venture with KKR to acquire internet service provider Metronet, which reaches more than 2 million homes and businesses in 17 states.

The FCC in May approved Verizon Communications' $20 billion deal to acquire fiber-optic internet provider Frontier Communications after Verizon agreed to end its DEI program.

Carr, a Republican designated by Trump in January as chair, told Comcast in February he was opening a probe into the NBC News-parent company's promotion of DEI programs. In January, Trump issued sweeping executive orders to dismantle U.S. government DEI programs, and pressured the private sector to join the initiative.