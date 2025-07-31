AT&T to dual list on NYSE Texas

Wireless carrier AT&T said on Thursday it will dual list on the NYSE Texas, effective August 1.

NYSE Texas officially opened for business in March and has seen several companies, including oilfield service company Halliburton and Truth Social-parent Trump Media & Technology Group, dual list on the Dallas-based exchange in the first three months.

"Following its dual listing, AT&T will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and trade with the "T" ticker symbol on NYSE Texas," the company said.