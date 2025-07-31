Logo
Logo

Business

AT&T to dual list on NYSE Texas
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

AT&T to dual list on NYSE Texas

AT&T to dual list on NYSE Texas

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures with laptops and smartphones are seen in front of displayed AT&T logo, in this illustration taken December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

31 Jul 2025 09:55PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wireless carrier AT&T said on Thursday it will dual list on the NYSE Texas, effective August 1.

NYSE Texas officially opened for business in March and has seen several companies, including oilfield service company Halliburton and Truth Social-parent Trump Media & Technology Group, dual list on the Dallas-based exchange in the first three months.

"Following its dual listing, AT&T will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and trade with the "T" ticker symbol on NYSE Texas," the company said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement