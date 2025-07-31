AT&T to dual list on NYSE Texas in latest win for new exchange

AT&T will dual list on the NYSE Texas, the U.S. wireless carrier said on Thursday, marking the latest company to be drawn to the Lone Star state's pro-business policies, lower taxes and strong economy.

The dual listing of the Dallas-headquartered company, which has nearly 24,000 employees based in Texas, will be effective Friday, August 1.

The state is also home to the largest number of companies listed on the NYSE.

AT&T will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and trade with the "T" ticker symbol on NYSE Texas.

NYSE Texas, which officially opened for business in March, has seen several companies, including oilfield service company Halliburton and Truth Social-parent Trump Media & Technology Group, dual list on the Dallas-based exchange in the first three months.

The impending launch of the Texas Stock Exchange, backed by Wall Street giants BlackRock and Citadel Securities, is set to heat up the competition in the listing market.