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AT&T to sell Mexico unit for $2 billion
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Business

AT&T to sell Mexico unit for $2 billion

AT&T to sell Mexico unit for $2 billion

The AT&T is displayed on the facade of one of its branches in Mexico City, Mexico September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

14 Oct 2026 04:32AM
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Oct 13 : AT&T said on Tuesday it would sell AT&T Mexico to Grupo Televisa and Fintech Holdings for $2 billion in cash, as it sharpens focus on its US business.

Source: Reuters
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