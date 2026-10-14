AT&T to sell Mexico unit for $2 billion

Oct 13 : AT&T said on Tuesday it would sell AT&T Mexico to Grupo Televisa and Fintech Holdings for $2 billion in cash, as it sharpens focus on its US business.
Source: Reuters
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Oct 13 : AT&T said on Tuesday it would sell AT&T Mexico to Grupo Televisa and Fintech Holdings for $2 billion in cash, as it sharpens focus on its US business.
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