Logo
Logo

Business

AT&T's fiber revenue per user to keep sliding as bundle discounts weigh
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

AT&T's fiber revenue per user to keep sliding as bundle discounts weigh

AT&T's fiber revenue per user to keep sliding as bundle discounts weigh

FILE PHOTO: The AT&T logo is seen in a store window, as airports around the country are awaiting for Verizon and AT&T to rollout their 5G technology, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

21 Oct 2026 06:32PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2026 12:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 21 : AT&T expects average revenue per fiber customer to extend its third-quarter decline into the fourth, as more customers sign up for discounted bundles, suggesting its subscriber-growth strategy is coming at the cost of lower spending per user.

The company's shares fell 6.5 per cent on Wednesday, while rivals T-Mobile and Verizon dropped about 3 per cent.

Bundling broadband plans with wireless services and heavy discounts is seen as a critical move by US telecom carriers as a way to attract and retain customers in a competitive market.

About 43 per cent of households signing up for AT&T's internet services also opted for its wireless plans.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

CEO John Stankey said AT&T had "every reason to believe that a converged customer that's sitting on fiber is going to be a sticky and high lifetime value customer."

The broader telecom industry is banking on customer loyalty amid concerns that SpaceX's plans to build a terrestrial wireless network could intensify competition.

AT&T has made significant investments in expanding its fiber network, including through its $5.75 billion acquisition of Lumen's consumer fiber business in 2025.

MoffettNathanson analysts said AT&T's recent price increases for fiber internet suggest the company may have concluded that "discounting doesn't drive enough incremental volume to be worthwhile."

Average revenue per user across AT&T's fiber base fell 4 per cent in the third quarter, reflecting discounts, introductory pricing in new markets and the addition of lower-priced Lumen customers.

During the quarter, AT&T added 379,000 net monthly bill-paying wireless subscribers, compared with 379,300 additions estimated by FactSet.

AT&T beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates and lifted its annual adjusted profit forecast to about $2.40 per share, up from a prior range of $2.25 to $2.35.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement