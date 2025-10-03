Logo
Business

Australia fines Telstra $12 million for misleading customers on internet speed

Australia fines Telstra $12 million for misleading customers on internet speed

A woman walks past a Telstra store in Sydney, Australia, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

03 Oct 2025 09:50AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2025 10:41AM)
Telstra, Australia's no.1 telecom firm, has been fined A$18 million ($11.87 million) by the Federal Court for lowering internet speed plans for about 9,000 customers without informing them, the country's competition watchdog said on Friday.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said Telstra migrated 8,897 customers of its low-cost value brand, Belong, to a lower-speed plan without notifying them that their maximum upload speed had been halved.

The migration occurred during October-November 2020, the regulator said.

"Telstra's failure to inform customers that their broadband service had been changed denied them the opportunity to decide whether the changed service was suitable for their needs," ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said in a statement.

Australian telecom firms currently face heightened scrutiny over governance, particularly after Optus' two back-to-back emergency call outages last month affected thousands of customers, with the first outage linked to four deaths.

In addition to the penalty, Telstra has either already compensated or will compensate all affected customers with a credit or payment of A$15 for each month they were on the lower upload speed plan, the regulator said on Friday.

Telstra did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 1.5161 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters
