Nov 26 : Australia's Flight Centre Travel said on Thursday it was investigating unusual activity in a third-party accommodation booking system that may have exposed a significant number of customer records, pushing its shares down 2 per cent.

Shares of the travel retailer fell as much as 2.1 per cent to A$10.64 in early trade, hitting their weakest level since October 19.

• Flight Centre said some of its leisure travel brands — the Flight Centre brand, Travel Associates and Cruiseabout — and some independent agents used the third-party accommodation booking system. The company said the unusual activity did not affect flight bookings

• The company said it had not yet determined how many records the activity extracted, but its initial review showed most accessed records contained only customer names, while some also included basic travel information

• Flight Centre said it believes only a very small percentage of the records contained data such as limited passport details, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates or, in rare cases, health or mobility information

• The travel retailer said it had so far found no evidence of access to customer credit card, payment or bank account details

• Flight Centre said it was working with the third party to strengthen security, detect affected systems, contain the activity, change authentication keys and credentials, and increase system monitoring

• Flight Centre said it was alerting the relevant authorities and had hired external experts to assist with the investigation