Australia's Hysata joins forces with POSCO to enhance green hydrogen technology

Australian green hydrogen producer Hysata on Friday signed agreements with South Korean steelmaker POSCO and its POSCO Eco & Challenge unit to advance its electrolyser technology for green hydrogen production, the companies said in a joint announcement.

These agreements underline the growing collaboration between the global steel industry and the green hydrogen sector, with steelmakers increasingly turning to hydrogen as a clean energy source to reduce their carbon emissions.

Under the joint development agreements, the firms will combine their technical knowledge to develop materials and systems for electrolysers and conduct activities to speed up the commercialisation of Hysata's technology, they said.

The agreements follow earlier investments in Hysata's Series B funding round by the two companies, the firms added.