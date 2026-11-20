Nov 20 : Shareholders of Australian data centre developer NextDC voted against its executive pay plans for a second year, a stock exchange filing showed on Friday, triggering a further vote on whether the entire board should be removed.

Shares of the company fell as much as 2.6 per cent to A$9.45 in early trade.

Representatives of investors who own 72.03 per cent of the company's shares voted against the remuneration report, showed the filing, which was lodged ahead of its annual meeting.

Under Australia's "two strikes" rule, a vote of 25 per cent or more against a pay report counts as a strike, and a second consecutive strike brings on a vote on whether to spill the board, meaning directors must stand for re-election.

Last year, about 72 per cent of votes were cast against the pay report, with shareholders calling for clearer accountability and greater alignment between executive rewards and returns, according to the company.

"We've carefully evaluated a broad range of shareholder feedback and responded — in our Annual Report and our recent responses to proxy advisers — to explain how our remuneration framework supports long-term shareholder value creation," Chairman Douglas Flynn said.

"We strongly believe a spill meeting would be destabilising and add cost and distraction at exactly the time when the Board and management need to focus on delivering for all shareholders."

CEO Craig Scroggie said last month that he would forgo his fiscal 2027 bonus and the company withdrew a plan to increase the non-executive directors' maximum aggregate annual remuneration by A$300,000 ($199,860.00) subject to shareholder approval.

This follows a pause in all projects lacking customer contracts after a major setback at its flagship M3 data centre in Melbourne, where the company suspended expansion over power delays and community backlash.

The same setbacks forced the firm to cut its earnings forecast and capital expenditure plans last month.

Meanwhile, NextDC lifted its annual net revenue and underlying operating earnings outlook on Friday, driven by strong sales and revenue growth outside the affected M3 contracts, alongside cost-saving measures.

($1 = 1.5011 Australian dollars)