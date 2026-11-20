Nov 20 : Shareholders of Australian data centre developer NextDC rejected its executive pay plan for a second straight year but voted against removing the board, a stock exchange filing showed on Friday.

Investors holding 72.06 per cent of shares voted against the remuneration report, broadly matching last year's near 72 per cent opposition, amid calls for greater accountability and closer alignment between executive pay and shareholder returns.

Under Australia's "two strikes" rule, opposition of at least 25 per cent to a pay report in two consecutive years triggers a vote on whether to remove the board and force directors to stand for re-election.

However, 96.21 per cent of votes cast opposed the board spill, allowing directors to remain in place while keeping pressure on them to address investor concerns over executive pay.

The votes come nearly a month after CEO Craig Scroggie said he would forgo his fiscal 2027 bonus and the company withdrew a plan to increase the non-executive directors' maximum aggregate annual remuneration.

"The M3 issues have hit confidence, and when a big project stumbles, shareholders want to see pay take the hit across the board, not just one line item," Mark Gardener, CEO of MPC Markets, said.

NextDC lifted its annual net revenue and underlying operating earnings outlook on Friday, driven by strong sales and revenue growth outside the affected M3 contracts, alongside cost-saving measures.

That followed last month's cut to its earnings forecast and capital expenditure plans, and a pause on all projects lacking customer contracts after a major setback at its flagship M3 data centre in Melbourne.

NextDC shares ended 7.1 per cent lower at A$9.01, marking its weakest session since October 23, and tracked the broader technology sub-index, which ended 4.7 per cent lower.

The market cares more about the earnings path than the pay fight, and the guidance upgrade on growth outside M3, along with cost savings, tells investors the core business is working, Gardener said.

($1 = 1.5011 Australian dollars)