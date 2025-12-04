Logo
Australia's Optus restores nbn services across Brisbane, parts of Queensland after outage
The Optus logo is displayed outside a store in Sydney, Australia, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

04 Dec 2025 11:45AM
Dec 4 : Australian telecom company Optus has fully restored its National Broadband Network (nbn) services in Brisbane and other affected areas of Queensland following a recent outage, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

About 95,000 customers in Brisbane and parts of Queensland faced an outage on Wednesday as a result of a network server failure at Rochedale, Brisbane Exchange, according to Optus, a Singtel-owned company.

Optus, in an emailed response to Reuters, said the emergency "000" call services and mobile network were not impacted by the outage.

Voice-over-Internet phone calls using customers' nbn broadband connections may have been disrupted if they were using older modems without 4G or 5G backup, the company said.

The incident comes two months after two back-to-back emergency call outages at the telco affected thousands of people and were linked to four deaths, sparking a parliamentary inquiry into Optus.

SingTel is yet to respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters
