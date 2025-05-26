Australia's WiseTech agrees to buy E2open for $2.1 billion

Australian software company WiseTech Global on Monday announced its biggest deal to date, buying out U.S. cloud computing firm E2open for $2.1 billion to broaden its product offerings.

The deal, which will be fully funded through a new $3 billion debt facility underwritten by a syndicate of nine lenders including Deutsche Bank and HSBC, marks a significant bet by WiseTech on expanding its global footprint.

WiseTech, known for its flagship CargoWise platform, is offering $3.30 per E2open share — a 24.5 per cent premium to the U.S. company’s last closing price.

Shares in WiseTech opened more than 5 per cent higher in Sydney and last traded up 5.2 per cent at A$106.

The acquisition would significantly enhance WiseTech’s software capabilities, adding solutions in supply chain planning, procurement, trade compliance, and channel management.

The acquisition also arrives at a pivotal moment for the Sydney-headquartered company.

Billionaire co-founder and largest shareholder Richard White stepped down as chief executive in October 2024 after media reports alleged payments to a former sexual partner, prompting reputational scrutiny and a steep sell-off in shares.

E2open has recently been facing worries around its growth trajectory amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.

The latest acquisition dwarfs WiseTech’s previous deals, including the $414 million purchase of Blume Global in 2023, and positions the firm more squarely within the broader enterprise logistics and supply chain tech landscape.