Australia's WiseTech to cut some jobs in AI-driven efficiency push

Australia's WiseTech Global confirmed on Wednesday it was cutting some roles as part of a workforce review to focus on "maximizing efficiency via automation and use of artificial intelligence". The software firm did not specify the number of jobs to be impacted in an emailed response to a Reuters query.

The Australian Financial Review reported earlier in the day that the Sydney-headquartered logistics software provider has told employees it is increasing the use of AI across the business as part of a broad restructure, citing an email from WiseTech's chief of staff, Zubin Appoo.

WiseTech, known for its flagship CargoWise platform, has a team of around 3,500 people across 38 countries, as of June 30, 2024, according to its 2024 annual report.

A spokesperson said the firm is "supporting all impacted team members through this transition, including access to professional outplacement services."

Wisetech's move mirrors broader industry trends, with technology companies worldwide reducing headcount to fund heavy investments in AI infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced plans to lay off nearly 4 per cent of its workforce, while big tech peers including Amazon, Facebook parent Meta and Alphabet's Google have all trimmed their labour forces in recent years.