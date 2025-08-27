Australia's WiseTech slumps after annual earnings and FY26 outlook miss

Australian logistics software maker WiseTech Global forecast lower-than-expected operating earnings on Wednesday, as it navigates costs related to its buyout of U.S. cloud computing firm e2open, sending its shares to a near four-month low.

The Sydney-headquartered company sees earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between $550 million and $585 million for fiscal 2026, missing the Visible Alpha consensus of $651 million.

WiseTech recently completed the $2.1 billion buyout of e2open earlier this month, in what was its biggest deal to date and fully funded through a new $3 billion debt facility underwritten by a syndicate of nine lenders including Deutsche Bank and HSBC.

Meanwhile, WiseTech reported statutory net profit after tax of $200.7 million in fiscal 2025, missing consensus estimates of $212.6 million.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Its fiscal 2025 revenue of $778.7 million came in 2.3 per cent lower than the street view.

The firm declared a final dividend of 7.7 cents per share, up from 6.2 cents declared a year ago.

Shares of the firm dropped as much as 17.8 per cent to A$95.21 by 0046 GMT, hitting their lowest since May 8.