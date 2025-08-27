Australia's WiseTech slumps after annual earnings and FY26 outlook miss

Australian logistics software maker WiseTech Global forecast lower-than-expected operating earnings on Wednesday, as it navigates costs related to its buyout of U.S. cloud computing firm e2open, sending its shares to a near four-month low.
The Sydney-headquartered company sees earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between $550 million and $585 million for fiscal 2026, missing the Visible Alpha consensus of $651 million.
WiseTech recently completed the $2.1 billion buyout of e2open earlier this month, in what was its biggest deal to date and fully funded through a new $3 billion debt facility underwritten by a syndicate of nine lenders including Deutsche Bank and HSBC.
Meanwhile, WiseTech reported statutory net profit after tax of $200.7 million in fiscal 2025, missing consensus estimates of $212.6 million.
Its fiscal 2025 revenue of $778.7 million came in 2.3 per cent lower than the street view.
The firm declared a final dividend of 7.7 cents per share, up from 6.2 cents declared a year ago.
Shares of the firm dropped as much as 17.8 per cent to A$95.21 by 0046 GMT, hitting their lowest since May 8.