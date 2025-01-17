Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Automaker group files lawsuit to block US automatic emergency braking rule
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Automaker group files lawsuit to block US automatic emergency braking rule

Automaker group files lawsuit to block US automatic emergency braking rule
FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
Automaker group files lawsuit to block US automatic emergency braking rule
FILE PHOTO: Toyota logo is seen at a Toyota Society Motors showroom in Karachi, Pakistan, July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
Automaker group files lawsuit to block US automatic emergency braking rule
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen on media day at the 2024 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, October 14, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
17 Jan 2025 11:52PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2025 12:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : A group representing major automakers on Friday said it filed lawsuit to block a landmark rule from the administration of President Joe Biden requiring nearly all new cars and trucks by 2029 to have advanced automatic emergency braking systems.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other automakers, said the rule finalized in April by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is "practically impossible with available technology." The group asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to overturn the rule.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement