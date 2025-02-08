Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Automakers urge USDOT to quickly restart federal EV charging program
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Automakers urge USDOT to quickly restart federal EV charging program

Automakers urge USDOT to quickly restart federal EV charging program

FILE PHOTO: A parking space is marked specifically for an electric vehicle to charge charger in a shopping center parking lot in Oceanside, California, U.S.,October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

08 Feb 2025 02:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : A group representing automakers and electric vehicle charging companies on Friday urged the U.S. Transportation Department to quickly restart a $5 billion government EV infrastructure program.

On Thursday, the Trump administration said it was suspending the electric vehicle charging program and rescinding approval of state EV charging plans pending a new review.

The Electric Drive Transportation Association, whose members include General Motors, Toyota, BorgWarner, EVGo, Walmart and others, said it urged the Trump administration "to quickly resume the critical work of the program and minimize uncertainty for states and their businesses."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement