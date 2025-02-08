Automakers urge USDOT to quickly restart federal EV charging program

WASHINGTON : A group representing automakers and electric vehicle charging companies on Friday urged the U.S. Transportation Department to quickly restart a $5 billion government EV infrastructure program.

On Thursday, the Trump administration said it was suspending the electric vehicle charging program and rescinding approval of state EV charging plans pending a new review.

The Electric Drive Transportation Association, whose members include General Motors, Toyota, BorgWarner, EVGo, Walmart and others, said it urged the Trump administration "to quickly resume the critical work of the program and minimize uncertainty for states and their businesses."