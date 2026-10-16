AWS, Microsoft can do more to address cloud services barriers, UK competition watchdog says
Oct 16 : Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday that Amazon Web Services and Microsoft can do more to address remaining barriers to switching between cloud providers and using multiple cloud services to deliver greater customer choice in the UK.
The Competition and Markets Authority said it would keep the possibility of launching a full strategic market status investigation into the sector under review.
Source: Reuters
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