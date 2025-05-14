Logo
Business

Baidu prepares to launch driverless taxi in Europe, WSJ reports
Baidu prepares to launch driverless taxi in Europe, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: A car of Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service platform Apollo Go drives on a street in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 29, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton/File Photo

14 May 2025 10:24AM
Chinese technology giant Baidu is preparing to test its driverless ride-hailing service, Apollo Go, in Europe for the first time, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
