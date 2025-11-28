Baikonur launch pad damaged after Russian Soyuz launch to International Space Station

MOSCOW :A Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft with two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut on board successfully docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

But the agency later reported that the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan had sustained damage from the launch. It said the damage would be quickly repaired.

The Soyuz 2.1a rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 12:28 p.m. Moscow time (0928 GMT).

Late on Thursday, Russian news agencies quoted Roscosmos as saying the launch had taken place without incident, but damage was observed after an inspection of the launch area.

"Damage to a number of elements of the launch pad was detected. An assessment of the state of the launch complex is being conducted now," the agencies quoted Roscosmos as saying.

"All the necessary reserve elements are there to restore it and the damage will be eliminated very soon."

It said the crew was on board the station and in good health.