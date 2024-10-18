Bain & Co, OpenAI expand partnership to sell AI tools to clients

Bain & Co said on Thursday it will expand its partnership with OpenAI to sell the AI startup's tools, including ChatGPT, to the consultancy's clients.

Last year, the companies had set up a global services alliance to make Bain's clients aware about OpenAI's technology.

The Boston-based consultancy has made OpenAI platforms, including ChatGPT Enterprise, available to its employees globally.

Bain is also investing in establishing an OpenAI Center of Excellence, which will be led by a team of the consultancy.

As part of the partnership, Bain and OpenAI will co-design solutions for the retail and healthcare life sciences industries, with plans to expand to additional industries over time.

Bain declined to provide financial terms of the partnership.

The consultancy is putting about 50 employees into the joint effort, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.