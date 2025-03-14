Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bank of America lays off 16 investment bankers in Hong Kong in global trim, sources say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Bank of America lays off 16 investment bankers in Hong Kong in global trim, sources say

Bank of America lays off 16 investment bankers in Hong Kong in global trim, sources say
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is seen on the entrance to a Bank of America financial center in New York City, U.S., July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Bank of America lays off 16 investment bankers in Hong Kong in global trim, sources say
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America sign stands on the side of a building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
14 Mar 2025 07:42PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2025 07:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Bank of America has laid off 16 bankers in Hong Kong as part of global cuts to its investment banking workforce, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The lay-offs mainly targeted junior dealmakers, said the sources, who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Bank of America declined to comment. 

The U.S. lender is eliminating 150 junior banker positions in its investment bank globally, two sources told Reuters earlier this week, mirroring similar exercises at rivals JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.

Deal volumes in Bank of America's home market in the United States have fallen below expectations in the first half of the year.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, has seen revived activity in its initial public offering and additional share sale markets in recent weeks.

That has included sizable deals such as electric vehicle maker BYD's primary share sale and drinks brand Mixue Group's initial public offering.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement