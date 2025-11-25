Bank of Korea to hold rates at 2.50% on November 27, cut pushed to next quarter: Reuters poll

BENGALURU :The Bank of Korea will keep its key interest rate unchanged at 2.50 per cent on Thursday as policymakers grapple with a volatile currency and an overheated housing market, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll who have pushed the next predicted rate cut to early next year.

Economists had previously expected a cut at the November 27 meeting, but elevated home prices due to a chronic housing shortage and the Korean won, which has weakened against the U.S. dollar for four consecutive months, have prompted most of them to push the reduction into the first quarter of 2026.

South Korea’s economic growth and price pressures have also accelerated. Third-quarter gross domestic product grew 1.2 per cent, the fastest in more than a year, while October inflation rose 2.4 per cent, above the BOK’s 2 per cent target. That combination has reinforced expectations among economists that the central bank will stay cautious for longer as it waits to see the impact on the economy of 100 basis points of easing since October 2024.

REAL ESTATE AND CURRENCY CONCERNS

Nearly 90 per cent of economists, 32 of 36 polled from November 18-24, said the BOK would hold its base rate at 2.50 per cent on Thursday, where it has been since May. Four expected a 25-basis-point cut to 2.25 per cent.

"There has been a lack of material improvement in the two key constraints – real estate and currency concerns – that drove the October pause," said Krystal Tan, an economist at ANZ, who now predicts the next rate cut in the first three months of 2026.

"At present, we think it is premature to declare an end to the BOK’s easing cycle. Growth remains below potential, and the prospect of Fed-led easing in 2026 could help ease currency constraints."

The U.S. Federal Reserve has cut rates by a cumulative 150 basis points since September 2024 and is expected to reduce borrowing costs further.

ONE MORE CUT SEEN BEFORE END OF Q1

Among economists with a longer-term view on rates, a majority of 60 per cent, or 17 of 28, forecast at least one more rate cut by end-March 2026. Fourteen expected rates at 2.25 per cent and three at 2.00 per cent, while the remaining 11 saw no change from 2.50 per cent.

Some economists said such easing would support an economy growing below potential and aligned with the BOK’s signal at its last meeting that it intended to “maintain its rate cut stance to mitigate downside risks to economic growth”.

Median forecasts showed rates at 2.25 per cent through 2026, 25 basis points higher than the 2.00 per cent expected in the October poll.

"We do believe the direction of interest rates is still going to be down and the most likely question is more of when and the major reason for this is the output gap remains negative and the authorities are still keen on supporting growth," said Adam Samdin, economist at Oxford Economics.

The BOK expects the economy to expand 0.9 per cent this year, the weakest pace since a 0.7 per cent contraction in 2020 during the pandemic.

