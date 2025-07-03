Barclays reshuffles APAC investment banking leadership to boost regional presence

Barclays announced on Thursday a series of executive appointments within its Asia Pacific investment banking division, aiming to strengthen its operations in the region.

These changes follow the May appointment of company veteran Avinash Thakur as head of division.

Barclays mainly caters to corporate and institutional clients in Asia, and has hired a handful of senior executives over the past two years to beef up its investment bank, markets unit and private banking businesses.

As part of the reshuffle, Richard Satchwell has been named as the head of Capital Markets Financing, Asia Pacific, while Duncan Connellan will assume the role of chief of Investment Banking, Australia.

"Asia Pacific is crucial to our global growth plan, and this team will drive the next phase of our ambition," Thakur said.

Ee-Ching Tay, who is also the current head of Investment Banking, Southeast Asia, has been named as chief of M&A, Asia Pacific.

Continuing its major revamp, Barclays has appointed David Henderson, a former Goldman Sachs executive, as CEO of its operations in Australia.