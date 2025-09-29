Logo
"Battlefield" maker Electronic Arts inks $55 billion go-private deal with PIF, Silver Lake
A visitor plays Battlefield 1, a video game published by EA games at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People play EA Sports FC 26 during Gamescom 2025, a computer and video game industry event, in Cologne, Germany August 20, 2025. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: EA (Eletronic Arts) Sports logo is seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
29 Sep 2025 08:07PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2025 08:23PM)
Videogame publisher Electronic Arts said on Monday it has agreed to be taken private by a consortium in a $55 billion deal, marking one of the biggest acquisitions in the sector.

The deal for the maker of "Battlefield" underscores how deep-pocketed investors are betting on the enduring value of blockbuster game franchises as the industry recovers from a prolonged downturn.

The consortium consists of private equity firm Silver Lake, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Affinity Partners.

Under the deal, the largest leveraged buyout in history, EA shareholders will receive $210 per share in cash, representing a premium of 25 per cent as of the closing share price on September 25 before reports of a deal emerged.

The offer comes at a crucial time for Electronic Arts, which is gearing up to launch the much-awaited "Battlefield 6" in an industry where gamers stick to proven and recognizable titles.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, will be funded by a combination of cash from PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, as well as a roll-over of the PIF's existing stake in EA.

Source: Reuters
