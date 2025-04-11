Berkshire Hathaway prices yen bonds totalling $627 million

TOKYO : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has priced a 6-tranche yen denominated bond totalling 90 billion yen ($626.70 million), according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The sale comes as debt deals are being shelved because of the fallout from U.S President Donald Trump's tariffs, which investors fear could spark a global recession.

It is the smallest yen-denominated bond sale by Buffett's conglomerate. Tenors ranged from 3 years to 30 years.

Japanese companies including Asahi and Suntory have shelved the sale of yen-denominated bonds because of market turmoil, Reuters has reported.

Berkshire Hathaway has also invested in Japanese trading houses, helping shine a spotlight on a market that has been overlooked by many overseas investors.

($1 = 143.6100 yen)