Berlin on measures against US tech giants: 'Nothing is off the table'

BERLIN : A German government spokesperson said on Friday that "nothing is off the table" with regards to punitive measures in response to the threat of U.S. tariffs.

Asked whether countermeasures could target U.S. tech companies, the spokesperson said "at the moment, nothing is off the table, but instead everything is being looked at."

"Decisions must be made jointly and in consideration of the costs and benefits within the European Union and under the leadership of the European Commission - this process is under way," he added.