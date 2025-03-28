Logo
Business

Berlin on measures against US tech giants: 'Nothing is off the table'
Berlin on measures against US tech giants: 'Nothing is off the table'

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. and Germany flags flutter as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, October 18, 2024. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

28 Mar 2025 07:24PM
BERLIN : A German government spokesperson said on Friday that "nothing is off the table" with regards to punitive measures in response to the threat of U.S. tariffs.

Asked whether countermeasures could target U.S. tech companies, the spokesperson said "at the moment, nothing is off the table, but instead everything is being looked at."

"Decisions must be made jointly and in consideration of the costs and benefits within the European Union and under the leadership of the European Commission - this process is under way," he added.

Source: Reuters
